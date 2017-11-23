Uma Thurman recently reminded us what a badass she truly is when she was asked about Harvey Weinstein and the rampant sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry and beyond over the last few months. Thurman responded with a chillingly, devastatingly measured anger that conceivably could have melted the skin off Weinstein’s body if he’d been standing near her in that moment. “I’ve been waiting to feel less angry,” she said at the time. “And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

While her moment to tell her own story may not have arrived quite yet, she took to Instagram today to wish (almost) everyone a happy Thanksgiving. And with an image of her iconic The Bride character from the Kill Bill movies, her words today were cutting enough that no sword was required.

I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.

I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.

I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned

Need to chill your wine before dinner? Just hold it up to the screen on Uma Thurman’s Instagram. Because that was wonderfully ice cold. Consider us all thankful for Uma today.