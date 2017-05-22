Naughty Dog/Sony

Remember back to when Guardians of the Galaxy hit theaters in 2014 and suddenly Chris Pratt was everywhere? The actor was charming, funny, and ruggedly good-looking. So in addition to being cast in Jurassic World, Pratt was fan cast as everyone from the new Indiana Jones to Han Solo. Okay, so basically any part once inhabited by Harrison Ford. The point is, when Hollywood finds a young actor who is also charming and funny, said actor suddenly finds himself slotted into other big franchises because executives like a safe bet. Case in point: Tom Holland is set to play Nathan Drake in the long-gestating Uncharted adaptation.

THR reports the Spider-Man: Homecoming star is signed on to the Sony franchise to play Drake in a prequel to the Naughty Dog games. Directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), the plot will pull from Uncharted 3 to show how Nathan Drake first met Sullivan and entered the world of professional treasure hunting. A profession otherwise known as me screaming “Oh God, you just blew up that priceless artifact. What is wrong with you? You are an inverse Indiana Jones. Stop. Touching. Things.” While Holland is practically a fetus, he has proven himself to be both charming and capable of action-adventure stunt work, which are the key components of playing a character like Nathan Drake.

The announcement puts Uncharted on the same footing as the Tomb Raider reboot, only without the structure of an entire game to lean on. The yet-unscripted Uncharted prequel will simply borrow a scene from the third game. Fans will even have to wait to see who Sony puts on the project to hammer out the story. Yes, Uncharted has a star and a director…but no script. Because that always works out great.