Steven Soderbergh ended his retirement with Lucky Logan, a good movie with a great Game of Thrones joke. But in the first post-hiatus project without his shirtless muse Channing Tatum, The Knick director put down the camera and picked up a smartphone. Unsane was filmed with an iPhone, an approach Soderbergh (who also just debuted Mosaic) said is “the future. Anybody going to see this movie who has no idea of the backstory to the production will have no idea this was shot on the phone. That’s not part of the conceit.”

But enough about how it was made — what the heck is Unsane about?

The secretly filmed horror movie stars The Crown‘s Claire Foy as a woman who’s “involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear — but is it real or is it a product of her delusion?” (The trailer suggests her “greatest fear” has something to do with a bearded stalker, but could that be a fake out?) Ocean’s Thirteen, this ain’t. Jay Pharoah called Unsane “some reality-type horror — almost Get Out-ish, but different.”

Unsane — which also stars Joshua Leonard, Juno Temple, Aimee Mullins and Amy Irving — opens March 23. Do not watch it on your Samsung Galaxy.