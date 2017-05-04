Getty Image

James Monroe Iglehart won a Tony for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin — now he’s back on Broadway, taking over the dual role as both Lafayette and Jefferson in the show there’s no way you’ve ever heard of, Hamilton. But, in the end, all he really wants is to ask Nicolas Cage about his lost Superman movie.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

I order a cranberry and orange juice mix and listen to all my friends ask me why I don’t drink real alcohol for the next four hours.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Too many to name but I will name a few: @pattonoswalt (he’s intelligent and just damn funny), @adventuranalisa (like my lil sis), @thedailykitten (not kidding I have weakness for cuteness), @ringofhonor (I love pro wrestling), @LKHamilton (my favorite author), @WWE (did I mention I love pro wrestling?).

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

The History of Comedy (work) Maury (play).

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Ooh that’s tough! I was say Peking duck, bbq pork ribs, and a hot link with a side of pork Fried rice with a dragon roll & a slice of Round Table Pizza. And a batch of my wife Dawn’s Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies with butterscotch chips for dessert. It’s a lot but if I gotta die, I’m dying full and happy!

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

WWE.com, ROHWrestling.com, Wrestlinginc.com. Yeah I’m a little obsessed!

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“The Shape of My Heart” by Sting. It’s so well written, so cool, and so haunting.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

On the advice of my lawyer I was told not to comment as it might be seen as treasonous to the country.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

See’s Candy in New York City. My favorite candy shop from the west coast has finally put a store in New York! I’m so happy right now!

9. Dogs or cats?

Cats of course. C’mon they purr!

10. Best concert of your life was…?

It’s a tie between the Run-DMC’s Walk this Way tour Starring Run-DMC, LL Cool J and Whodini — this show changed my life — and Peter Gabriel and Sting: The Rock Paper Scissors Tour. Those guys were just amazing! They just get better with time.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Anita Blake: Guilty Pleasures by Laurell K. Hamilton. Once you start her adventures you’re hooked.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My wife said “Yes!” Can’t get any better than being married to the most amazing lady ever! I have been happy for 15 years and looking forward to 15 more.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

I can’t answer that! That’s like asking which of cats do I love more. I love them both the same. Besides I quote both shows daily!

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

I get up late around 11am, watch the WWE Network and few American Dad reruns — read a few comics and go to a nice dinner with my wife and then we go see a Broadway show!

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

There are two and if they come on I just get stuck, even though I can say every line from each film. They are The Shawshank Redemption and The Princess Bride.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

I’m really not into traditional sports. I really enjoy a good basketball game and I will always root for my hometown Warriors, but I would say I was not passionate about any sport or team.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

A restaurant called Remy on the Disney Cruise. Amazing French cuisine. I started to tear up when tasted the duck.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Kong: Skull Island

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Velma Dinklage from the Scooby Doo Gang — does that count?

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

We would have a BBQ so we could eat ribs and discuss what actually happened with his version of Superman.