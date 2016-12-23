Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While doing press for the upcoming xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel had an awkward encounter with a Brazilian interviewer, YouTube personality Carol Moreira. Although “awkward encounter” is kind of putting it lightly, because during the duration of the nearly 11 minute long video, Diesel repeatedly and aggressively flirted with the poor woman.

It all starts about three and a half minutes into the interview, when Moreira asked a very innocuous and reasonable question about Tom Hanks being Diesel’s mentor after working on Saving Private Ryan. He starts to answer the question but soon gets sidetracked, then interrupts himself to turn the focus on Moreira, telling her: “God you’re so beautiful. Guys, she’s so beautiful! Am I right or wrong? Look at her! How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman!”

Moreira appears flustered as Diesel continues, telling her he wants to get out of there with her and have lunch, even professing his love for her, but somehow she manages to turn the topic of conversation back to Tom Hanks. It doesn’t take long for things to go off the rails again however, when Moreira attempts to segue the conversation by saying: “I found out that you are a nerd like me, you love the Dungeons and Dragons…”

That’s all she gets out before Diesel starts in again. “I’m anything like you, ’cause I love you,” he says. “Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is? You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit over here like this looking at such beauty? Come on guys, she’s so beautiful, I’m in love!” He then makes up a quick ditty on the spot ostensibly titled “I’m in love with the interviewer.” It continues like that on and off right up until the end of the interview, when Diesel at one point calls Moreira “[bleeping] sexy.”