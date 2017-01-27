Marvel

Do you remember The Secret? The basic idea behind Rhonda Byrne’s best-selling book is your thoughts control the universe. If you tell yourself work will suck, work will suck; but if you leap out of bed and think positive thoughts, you’ll have a good day. It’s therapy in 2006 paperback form. No one really talks about The Secret anymore, but Vin Diesel is still living it.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage star will keep talking about an Inhumans movie, which Marvel has since turned into a TV show, until it gets made. Same with The Iron Giant 2 and Hannibal the Conqueror — Diesel is hoping to will them into existence through the power of positive thinking. It probably won’t be as difficult to get another one of his passion projects off the ground.

Diesel told MTV News that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 writer and director James Gunn has talked to him about a Groot spinoff movie, “and it’s something that I know that he would love to do,” he said. “Sure, I think it could be very interesting. I think it’s inevitable, I think that character is so enigmatic. He was already one of the most unique characters in the Marvel universe, and I think what Marvel has done — primarily what James Gunn has done — to realize that character has exceeded beyond any of its expectations. [I] would love to go back to [Groot’s] planet and learn more about him.”

So would Guardians of the Galaxy fans, as long as there are no doors involved.