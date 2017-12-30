Vin Diesel Reigns As 2017’s Top-Grossing Actor, Edging Past The Rock For The Title

#Vin Diesel #The Rock
Trending Writer
12.30.17

Universal

Aspiring Carpool Karaoke star Vin Diesel reigned supreme at the box office in 2017. Or as a coked-out movie marketing guy in the ’80s might scream into a mirror: Hollywood is running on Diesel power, baby!

Forbes has revealed that Diesel ranks as the top-grossing actor of the year with $1.6 billion in global ticketing receipts. The public’s insatiable appetite for the Fast and the Furious series plus the return of NONE MORE EXTREME action hero Xander Cage is largely to thank for the crown resting on Diesel’s very smooth head. Diesel’s totals could a touch more fuel to the possibly kayfabe feud going on between Diesel and Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock scored the silver medal spot in the Forbes year-end rankings with a more-than-respectable $1.5 billion total for his combined efforts. If Baywatch was the domestic hit the wrestling icon was envisioning, this race could have went differently.

The positioning of the top two slots plays into the Diesel vs Rock beef storyline, but the number three spot shouldn’t go overlooked thanks to that narrative. Gal Gadot sits in third position thanks to Wonder Woman‘s whopping $822 million worldwide total powering an overall total of $1.4 billion. She would have landed higher if Justice League didn’t underperform at the box office, but if nothing else this is just the latest bit of confirmation that there’s undeniable interest in a quality female-fronted superhero film.

I look forward to these Forbes top-grossing actor rankings producing some sort of $500 billion Vin Diesel + The Rock + Gal Gadot remake of Weekend at Bernie’s by 2020. Make it happen, Hollywood business types!

(Via Forbes)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vin Diesel#The Rock
TAGSFAST AND FURIOUSthe fate of the furiousthe rockVIN DIESEL

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 3 days ago 70 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP