The Craziest Facts About The Predator Movies

Hey, Do You Want To Watch Vin Diesel Ski Through A Rainforest?

Author Profile Picture
Editor-at-Large
01.06.17 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Okay, a few things:

1) This is an extended clip from the new xXx movie, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

2) This clip features Vin Diesel making what appears to be a dramatic escape by launching himself down a satellite tower and skiing through the rainforest.

3) Vin Diesel is skiing through the rainforest.

4) Imagine if you went to see the first xXx movie in the theater in 2002 and a time machine crash landed in the parking lot and someone stepped out and told you Vin Diesel is going to make another one 15 years later — at age 49 — and the studio is going to promote it with an extended clip of Vin Diesel skiing through a rainforest. I would probably be more startled by that information than the knowledge that time travel exists.

5) Also, imagine if you were one of the guards at the beginning of the clip who let him escape and you had to walk into your boss’s office later that day and explain what happened.

BOSS: How could you let Xander Cage escape?

GUARD: Well, see, he climbed the tower, and then he, uh…

BOSS: Out with it!

GUARD: Well, he, uh… he skied through the rainforest.

BOSS: That’s no excu-… hang on. He did what now?

GUARD: Skied through the rainforest, sir.

BOSS: Like, he strapped on snow skis and rode them through a tropical jungle?

GUARD: Yes, sir. He did a 360 at one point.

BOSS: Why… why would he do a 360? What if he messed up the landing and fell?

GUARD: The boys and I have been talking about this all day, sir, and we don’t know either.

BOSS: He could have broken his ankle. We would have re-captured him so easily.

GUARD: Our best guess is that he was showing off.

BOSS: A 360. Well… damn.

TAGSVIN DIESELXXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE
Author Profile Picture
Brian Grubb is the Editor-at-Large of Uproxx, focusing mostly on television, heists, and big silly movies about things exploding.

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP