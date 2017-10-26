Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Whether or not a dog is capable of (or interested in) serving its country, it’s still a dog and therefore the best. Hence why the latest production by HBO Documentary Films, War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend, is more than likely going to attract patriotic and pacifist Americans alike when it premieres Monday, November 13th at 8 PM. Ahead of the Channing Tatum-produced movie’s Veterans Day Weekend release, the premium network dropped a new trailer for the latest project from director Deborah Scranton (The War Tapes and Earth Made of Glass) today. Are you crying yet?

According to a press release, “After 9/11, the U.S. military began to specially select, train and deploy multi-purpose K9s to serve side-by-side with the nation’s most elite Special Operations soldiers, finding and disarming enemies while providing emotional support to troops in the bleakest hours.” Tatum and Scranton’s new film will “[highlight] the intimate relationship between U.S. Special Operations soldiers and their K9s, who serve together as human-animal teams in combat”:

Paying tribute to their service, War Dog recognizes the invaluable impact of these K9s on their human counterparts. With unprecedented access, the film brings these extraordinary stories to life, featuring exclusive military footage, personal photos, on-the-ground combat and drone video surveillance footage, footage of war dogs training and in action, and revealing interviews with the handlers, who open up about the physical and emotional struggles they’ve faced.

Two days before its broadcast, War Dog will be available for viewing on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and affiliated portals on Saturday, November 11th — Veterans Day itself.