The next installment in the better-than-it-has-any-right-to-be Planet of the Apes franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes, reportedly takes place years into the Human vs. Apes conflict that eventually leads to Charlton Heston cursing out a damned dirty ape’s stinking paws. The reboots have mostly resisted direct connections to the original films, but in the trailer above, we’re introduced to a mute girl named Nova, who… wait, isn’t there a mute woman named Nova in Planet of the Apes? That’s not a coincidence.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “The Nova of War for the Planet of the Apes is indeed the same character as the one [Linda] Harrison played [in the original]. While the continuity between the reboot series and the original films has been unclear up to the point, the appearance of Nova is the most overt connection yet.” Well, that, and all eight movies in the series — nine, if you count Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes, which you shouldn’t — star monkeys.

Anyway, once Caesar and Woody Harrelson’s apes-hating colonel settle their differences (everything’s going to turn out just fine between those two), Nova should team up with X-23 from Logan, Eleven from Stranger Things, and Arya from Game of Thrones to form a super-group of silent assassins.

War for the Planet of the Apes opens on July 14.

