The next installment in the better-than-it-has-any-right-to-be Planet of the Apes franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes, reportedly takes place years into the Human vs. Apes conflict that eventually leads to Charlton Heston cursing out a damned dirty ape’s stinking paws. The reboots have mostly resisted direct connections to the original films, but in the trailer above, we’re introduced to a mute girl named Nova, who… wait, isn’t there a mute woman named Nova in Planet of the Apes? That’s not a coincidence.
According to Entertainment Weekly, “The Nova of War for the Planet of the Apes is indeed the same character as the one [Linda] Harrison played [in the original]. While the continuity between the reboot series and the original films has been unclear up to the point, the appearance of Nova is the most overt connection yet.” Well, that, and all eight movies in the series — nine, if you count Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes, which you shouldn’t — star monkeys.
Anyway, once Caesar and Woody Harrelson’s apes-hating colonel settle their differences (everything’s going to turn out just fine between those two), Nova should team up with X-23 from Logan, Eleven from Stranger Things, and Arya from Game of Thrones to form a super-group of silent assassins.
War for the Planet of the Apes opens on July 14.
(Via Entertainment Weekly)
I love the Planet of the Apes films, the original is one my all time favorite movies. This new iteration has been very good so far, but it makes absolutely no sense if this is supposed to be the same Nova. Taylor crash lands back on earth in the original (1968) movie in the year 3978. IT certainly hasn’t been almost 2,000 years nor will that girl be around in 2,000 years. That being said, the only way this makes sense is if they remake the original after this run of new origin movies and change the timeline of events.
Beat me to it. Saying it’s a tribute to the original Nova would be more accurate; no way it’s the same character if you’re taking everything literally and as being in the same timeline/reality.
that would be completely idiotic. If the astronauts from the original already knew there were super smart apes on earth it would have ruined the entire movie.