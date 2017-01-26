Everything We Know About The Justice League Movie

01.25.17

It would be an understatement to say that there have been a few bumps along the way with the launching of the new DC cinematic universe. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Academy Award nominee (holy sh*t) Suicide Squad were both plagued by bad reviews and lackluster plotting, and The Flash is having a bit of trouble getting off the ground after losing two directors, Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Fumayiwa. More potentially bad news is facing Barry Allen, as Variety reports that the script is getting a major overhaul.

According to Variety, Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword) is bring brought on board to take things in a fresh direction with a “page-one rewrite.” Both of the previously attached directors had written drafts of the script, but neither took the film in a direction that matched with Warner Brother’s vision for the film. With star Ezra Miller gearing up for Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2, Harold and the rest of the DC team decided to take advantage of the time and overhaul the project.

Now, rewrites don’t necessarily spell disaster. Rogue One famously had some extensive reshoots and it still managed to kick ass. While The Flash is still slated for a July 27, 2018 release date, Warner Brothers needs to start solidifying some major foundation work.

