Entertainment Editor
03.22.17

Ghost In The Shell opens March 31st, and Paramount has been dropping promos all over the place — from the first trailer, a Superbowl spot, the second trailer, a clip, a featurette , and a viral campaign that backfired (whoopsidoodle) — and now they’ve gone all out by releasing the beginning of the movie, the “water fight” clip teased in the Superbowl spot, and several new featurettes and TV spots.

The opening of the film is above, and Paramount seems to be very confident in their product in showing so much of it. Here’s even more, in the guise of Scarlett Johansson’s Major majorly beating down a suspect while camouflaged then not camouflaged because, come in, if you have Scarlett Johansson in your movie you don’t keep her off screen for long.

TAGSGhost In The ShellJULIETTE BINOCHEMICHAEL PITTPARAMOUNTPilou AsbækRUPERT SANDERSSCARLETT JOHANSSONTakeshi Kitano
