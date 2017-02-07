Paramount

Back in the ’90s, Saturday Night Live spun off a whole slew of films that were based on their most popular sketches, and while they varied in terms of quality, Wayne’s World (and to a slightly lesser degree Wayne’s World 2) stand out as the most popular. Released in February of 1992, Wayne’s World is so deeply entrenched in classic ’90s culture that one is left wondering: did the ’90s make Wayne’s World or did Wayne’s World make the ’90s?

But while the film feels — a quarter-century later — like a time capsule, it’s important to remember how many layers were used to accomplish that result. Because as Wayne Campbell (Mike Myers) and Garth Algar (Dana Carvey) galavant around Aurora, Illinois, fighting for their right to party on, they tap into something that solidifies the film as a standout in the now common crafts of meta-humor and consumer comedy (aka pop culture reference comedy).

Whether it was poking fun at obvious tropes or turning references on their heads, Wayne’s World is chock full of little Easter Eggs for pop culture obsessives. Let’s take a look at and rank the most memorable ones below.