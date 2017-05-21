Weekend Box Office: Good News And Bad News For ‘Alien: Covenant’

Fox

After the unimpressive debuts last weekend of Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Amy Schumer’s Snatched, the summer box office heated back up again with the release of Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant. But the results were a mixed bag for Fox.

The good news is Alien: Covenant easily led the weekend with roughly $36 million over the three-day frame. That opening was good for the third highest opening among the eight films in the Alien franchise. The bad news is, it’s $15 million less than what the last film in the franchise, Prometheus, put up on its opening weekend, and two million less than the $38 million opening weekend of 2004’s Alien Vs. Predator. In other words, Covenant played like a sequel, and when the original — in this case, Prometheus — only ended up with $126 million, it doesn’t bode particularly well for the long-term prospects of Covenant, which may struggle to reach the $100 million mark on a $110 million budget.

In other words, while Covenant‘s performance was OK stateside, it didn’t provide the kind of numbers one would like to see for a franchise hoping to add more sequels. However, Prometheus did nearly 70 percent of its business overseas, and if Covenant can match that (and it’s already added $62 million before opening in China), it should eke out enough profit to ensure another installment in the series.