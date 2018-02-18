Based on presales, back in January, prognosticators predicted that Black Panther could break $100 million at the box office. By early last week, it looked like a safe bet to be the biggest February opening of all time. On Thursday, before it had even opened in America, it had already broken box-office records. By yesterday, it appeared as though Black Panther would cross $200 million and soundly thrash Deadpool with the biggest President’s Day weekend ever. In 80 AMC theaters, the film is already the biggest movie of all time.
The numbers are in now. They’re still unofficial until tomorrow, and given how big these numbers are, there could be big swings in either direction. However, it appears that Black Panther has earned around $218 million for the four-day weekend, besting Deadpool’s President’s Day record by about $75 million. For the three-day weekend, it looks like around $192 million, which makes it the fifth best opening weekend of all time, behind the $207 million of fourth place Marvel’s The Avengers. For the best three-day weekend in February, Black Panther bests Deadpool by around $60 million (and Fifty Shades of Grey by more than $100 million). It also appears that it opened with $169 million overseas in 48 markets.
So much for superhero fatigue, huh?
Black Panther is absolutely crushing it in all metrics. Critics have given it a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have given it an A+ on Cinemascore. According to Deadline, 88 percent of moviegoers are giving it a definite recommend and 95 percent are giving it an overall positive score. Moreover, 37 percent of the audience for Black Panther — the first major superhero tentpole with a majority-minority cast — are African-American moviegoers, which proves what most everyone already knew was true: Black audiences will show up in massive numbers for a movie with Black representation, a lesson that studios should understand loud and clear now.
“In 80 AMC theaters, the film is already the biggest movie of all time.”
not long after you let it known that, “For the three-day weekend, it looks like around $192 million, which makes it the fifth best opening weekend of all time, behind the $207 million of fourth place Marvel’s The Avengers.”
So…how is it again its the biggest movie of all time? Quit reaching for the sake of it.
What the hell are you talking about? It very clearly states that the film had the “the biggest of all time” weekend at 80 AMC theaters; nowhere does it say the film is the biggest of all-time overall. The Hollywood Reporter thought the AMC theater record was newsworthy; if you don’t like that, go complain to them.
It’s telling that in the face of BP’s overwhelming, smashing success, some people will still go out of their way to be that bitter turd in the punchbowl.
BLM.. 💪🏾
Brazen likeable movie? Yeah, it’s a pretty superhero film. Opening animation sequence is a lil clunky on transition. But overall a really good superhero film.
It was ok. Standard Marvel movie, didn’t really do anything special. It was the same formula as Iron Man. Hero with dad issues. Falls. Rebuilds himself. Rejects his past, embraces a changed future. Villian is an evil version of hero. Wash rinse repeat. Far from the most important film ever and some thing revolutionary.
Or maybe I’m just not woke enough to get it
✊🏿Wakanda Forever✊🏿