Weekend Box Office: Tom Hanks Gets Beaten By … Ken Marino?

It was a slow weekend at the box office, but nevertheless an interesting one for what rose to the top: A comedy starring an actor recognized mostly within the Spanish-speaking population of America beat out a Tom Hanks film, which is also barely holding its lead over a Bollywood film that opened in only 1/8th of the theaters the Tom Hanks film opened in. See Hollywood? Diversity is important.

Before we get there, however, we should note that The Fate and the Furious held on to the top spot again this weekend with $18.5 million, down over 50 percent from last week, as the pic steers itself toward $200 million domestic. More importantly, it will pass the $1 billion mark globally, becoming only the 30th film ever to do so. Despite its record-setting performance overseas, however, it’s going to fall well short of the $353 million put up domestically by Furious 7 in 2015.

Pantelion

The number two film of the week may come as a surprise to many outside of the Spanish-speaking market. How to Be a Latin Lover is going to take the spot with close to $12 million. The film is directed by Ken Marino — yes, that Ken Marino, best known for Wet Hot American Summer, Veronica Mars, Marry Me and a number of roles as a comedic character actor in movies and television. Ken Marino is not why How to Be a Latin Lover is doing so well, however. Nor are two of the other film’s stars, Rob Lowe and Kristen Bell. Latin Lover is succeeding because of one man: Eugenio Derbez.

