Weekend Box Office: One Dud, One Bomb, And One Flop

Universal Pictures

Between 2008 and 2012, there was a fairly good run of films that scored decent box-office numbers over Super Bowl weekend, a weekend that was once considered a no-go zone. Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour and Taken are two of the biggest Super Bowl weekend openers, grossing $31 million and $24 million, respectively, over their opening weekends. However, studios have found less success opening films on this weekend the last three years, including this one, which served up a lot of duds.

Typically, studios will release a horror film over this frame, with mixed results. Woman in Black, When a Stranger Calls, Warm Bodies, and Boogeyman have done well over past Super Bowl weekends, while The Messengers, The Eye, Uninvited, and Project Almanac, among others, have not. This year, Paramount sought to revive the Ring franchise with Rings and it might have done better had another horror film not been standing in the way. M. Night Shyamalan’s Split has quietly become the first sleeper hit of 2017. For a horror movie, it’s hanging in incredibly well, dropping only 39 percent in its third weekend to lead all comers with around $14 million. After three weeks, it’s nearly at the $100 million mark and only 8.5 percent behind where The Sixth Sense was at the same point (don’t expect Split to perform as well, however. Six Oscar nominations kept The Sixth Sense chugging along to $293 million.