Here’s how bad it was this weekend for new releases: Five new movies opened in 1,000 theaters or more, a sixth expanded into 600 theaters, and based on early estimates, Zach Braff’s Going in Style beat all six in its third weekend of release, placing fourth with around $5 million. We have to go back to Labor Day 2016 and the release of Morgan and The Light Between Oceans for a weekend this bad for new entries.

Before we get to the bombs, however, let’s take a quick look at the top of the box office, which was dominated by holdovers. The Fate of the Furious unsurprisingly held the top spot for the second week in a row, adding roughly $38 million to its total, a 63 percent drop from its opening weekend, representing the biggest second weekend drop for the franchise. It barely matters, however, because where it matters most is in the worldwide box office, and after besting Star Wars: The Force Awakens with the biggest opening weekend of all time globally, it’s now poised to cross $900 million after 10 days and shoot past the $1 billion mark before next weekend. It’s may only be the fifth biggest movie in the United States so far in 2017 with $163 million, but worldwide, it’s at number two with a bullet.

Number one for the year both domestically and worldwide remains Beauty and the Beast, which held tight at number three this weekend with $9 million, behind Boss Baby which added $12 million to its total. Those two movies have $470 million and $112 million respectively stateside, although Beauty and the Beast has already crossed the $1 billion mark globally.

After fourth place Going in Style, it’s jumbled mess of broken toys and box-office driftwood. Disney’s nature documentary Born in China, is running ahead of the other new entries, tied with Going in Style with about $5 million, which comes as something of a surprise for me after seeing it in a packed Saturday matinee. It’s a fine movie for what it is, and John Krasinski offers excellent narration, but a note to parents: Born in China is suitable for all ages, but for my 5-year-old twins, it proved to be an expensive nap.

Tentatively, Katherine Heigl’s psycho-stalker bitch from hell movie Unforgettable leads all the other newcomers with around $4.7 million out of the gate. That’s a huge disappointment for Heigl, whose career has been trending downwards since 2009’s The Ugly Truth. It is something of a shame here because Heigl seems to have found her calling in playing icy villains. Unforgettable is a deeply trashy movie, but Heigl is entertaining as hell in it. With only a $12 million budget, it won’t be a huge write down for Warner Brothers, but it still smarts for Denise Di Novi, who took her first stab at directing with Unforgettable after producing a steady string of films dating all the way back to 1989’s Heathers.