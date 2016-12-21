Wes Anderson Wants You In His New Movie About Dogs

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’ve known about Wes Anderson’s next movie since last year, when it was reported that the Fantastic Mr. Fox director is returning to the world of stop-motion animation and that it would have something to do with dogs. On Wednesday, Anderson filled in the blanks: “I’m here today to officially announce the start of my new film which is called Isle of Dogs,” he said in a video for Crowdrise. “It’s an animated movie and we’re shooting it in England.” That’s all Anderson revealed about the film, other than the cast.

The star-studded list of actors includes Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Courtney B. Vance, Yoko Ono, and Edward Norton, who voices the scruffy-looking Rex. (Anderson’s first film came out 20 years ago, and he’s only now getting around to making a stop-motion movie about dogs with Greta Gerwig, Yoko Ono, and Jeff Goldblum? How is this possible?)

Through a partnership with Crowdrise, Anderson is also offering one lucky fan the chance to voice a character in Isle of Dogs. “We’re giving away… some pretty nice prizes,” he said, “the top one being an invitation to come visit us on our set where we’ll continue to be filming our story and even an opportunity to do a voice of, probably another dog, in the movie.” More information — including how to enter, and where the proceeds go — can be found here.

Just don’t offer to play a dog named Buckley. That won’t end well.

(Via Crowdrise)