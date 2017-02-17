Here’s What Happened To Jar Jar Binks After The Star Wars Prequels

Lucasfilm

The last novel of Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath trilogy, Star Wars Aftermath: Empire’s End, hits shelves next Tuesday, and the books take place in canon. The first two novels revealed new things about the Star Wars universe, like General Hux’s backstory, why Chewbacca owes a life debt to Han Solo, and General Leia using the force. (She is one with the force, and the force is one with her.)

The third novel reveals, among other things, what happened to that terroristic annoyance Jar Jar Binks after his disastrous tenure as an interim Galactic Senator in Attack of the Clones resulted in the war powers act, weakening the Republic and paving the way for the Empire.

That Gungan bastard finally got his comeuppance. Not in the form of a lightsaber to his stupid fish face or in being killed off as an inside joke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but rather in the form of a lifetime of humiliation.

Empire’s End shows Jar Jar working as a sad, unpopular, mostly-ignored street performer on Naboo. Twice a day he clowns around in a fountain. Adults hate him, but children find him slightly amusing. (Hmm, that seems familiar.) Mashable explains: