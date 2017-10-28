Taika Waititi Is Plotting A ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ TV Series Set In America

10.28.17

Taika Waititi‘s Hollywood blockbuster debut looms with the upcoming premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, but it’s a previous Waititi film that’s being eyed for a potential U.S. TV version.

In an interview with Fandango (the outlet, not the wrestler/detective), Waititi shared that he’s hard at work on turning hilarious vampire mock-doc What We Do In The Shadows into something for the small screen. Albeit with a tweak for the targeted market.

“We’re trying to develop a U.S. version of What We Do in the Shadows,” Waititi said. “You know, set here in the states, but a T.V. show.”

If this all sounds a bit familiar, that’s because it is. Last fall, Waititi and Jemaine Clement were working on a TV spin-off in New Zealand that placed the focus on two minor characters from the film. According to Waititi, they’re still working on that project as well.

“We’re also trying to start shooting in New Zealand,” he explained to Fandango. “A spin-off following the two cops from the movie, as a sort of mockumentary X-Files [that takes place in] a certain small New Zealand town where they investigate paranormal activity,”

No details are forthcoming about what the U.S.-set version of the show would be like. Even if you’re nervous about Americanized adaptations, Taika Waititi’s involvement should inspire hope and curiosity.

