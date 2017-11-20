United Artists

We may have spoken too soon in November, when Hulu added most of the classic James Bond films to its catalog. (Even the contentious Thundberball remake Never Say Never Again.) Come December 31st, many of the long-running spy franchise’s most recognizable title will leave the streaming platform. Don’t let the loss of a few good Bonds fool you, because Hulu will yet again be adding an impressive array of films and television series to its repertoire when December rolls around.

ARRIVING

The First Five Rocky Films (12/1)

Ryan Coogler’s Creed is an excellent film in its own right, but the fact that it expands the Americna mythos first established by Rocky in 1976 lends its stature even more credibility. Not every film in the Sylvester Stallone franchise is a winner, of course, but if you ever fancy the chance to reassess the first five films in the series, Hulu has got your back. On December 1st, Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV and Rocky V will be available to stream to subscribers.

Both Volumes of Kill Bill (12/1)

Judging by writer and director Quentin Tarantino’s latest efforts to make his Charles Manson-era film following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Kill Bill Vol. 3 may never happen. But that doesn’t mean fans of the first two installments can’t rewatch the companion movies and enjoy them as they are. On December 1st, both Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 will be available to stream on Hulu. The stigma of Weinstein — who worked at Miramax while the two movies were filmed and distributed — remains a part of the series. Even so, watching star Uma Thurman kill some bad guys may provide a temporary release.

Legion Season 1 (12/8)

The first season of Legion, Fargo creator Noah Hawley’s critically acclaimed adaptation of a Marvel character from the X-Men universe, is coming to Hulu on December 8th. Season two has already announced various additions to the cast, as well as possible surprises, but even without a guaranteed cameo by Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, the first eight episodes of the series remains one of 2017’s crowning achievements in television.

DEPARTING

Some Classic James Bond Titles (12/31)

Turns out Hulu’s expanded catalog of classic James Bond films in November was just too good to be true. Come New Year’s Day 2018, many of the long-running franchise’s favorite entries — including A View to a Kill, The Man with the Golden Gun and The Spy Who Loved Me — will no longer be available to stream. Considering the tumultuous legal history of the Bond character and his representation in Hollywood, the reasons for these constant license acquisitions and losses are as complex as they are confusing.