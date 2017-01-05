Everything You Need To Know About Selene From ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’

#In Theory
01.05.17 50 mins ago 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Fierce vampire Death Dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) has been through the ringer over the course of the Underworld series, but no threat she’s faced thus far has come close to the one she confronts in Blood Wars, the upcoming fifth installment of the blockbuster action/horror franchise.

Enter Marius (Tobias Menzies): a Lycan with seemingly insurmountable powers who has set out to destroy the vampire race for good by creating a powerful hybrid Lycan army. To do so, he must track down Selene and her daughter Eve, whose hybrid blood holds the key to his diabolical ambitions.

If you’ve ever seen an Underworld movie, you’ll know that Selene is ready to face this latest challenge head-on – in a skin-tight black bodysuit, no less! But how did she get here? Given the franchise’s long history, you could be forgiven for blanking on some of the specifics. In the primer video above, we get you up to speed on the badass warrior’s complex, tragic history before Underworld: Blood Wars hits theaters on January 6.

TOPICS#In Theory
TAGSIn TheoryKATE BECKINSALEUNDERWORLDUnderworld: Blood Wars

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 7 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP