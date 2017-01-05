Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fierce vampire Death Dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) has been through the ringer over the course of the Underworld series, but no threat she’s faced thus far has come close to the one she confronts in Blood Wars, the upcoming fifth installment of the blockbuster action/horror franchise.

Enter Marius (Tobias Menzies): a Lycan with seemingly insurmountable powers who has set out to destroy the vampire race for good by creating a powerful hybrid Lycan army. To do so, he must track down Selene and her daughter Eve, whose hybrid blood holds the key to his diabolical ambitions.

If you’ve ever seen an Underworld movie, you’ll know that Selene is ready to face this latest challenge head-on – in a skin-tight black bodysuit, no less! But how did she get here? Given the franchise’s long history, you could be forgiven for blanking on some of the specifics. In the primer video above, we get you up to speed on the badass warrior’s complex, tragic history before Underworld: Blood Wars hits theaters on January 6.