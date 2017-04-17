Everything We Know About 'The Last Jedi'

Who Is The Last Jedi In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’? The Director Answers

#Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
04.17.17

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson (of Looper and canoe fights fame) has been granting interviews and revealing new information as part of the marketing blitz surrounding Star Wars Celebration last week and the release of the first teaser trailer. He’s already explained the new planet during one interview, and in another interview on Good Morning America he addressed pointed questions about the wording last Jedi, something fans have speculated about since the title was announced.

Johnson clarified that it’s the singular “Jedi”, and he sort of admitted that the titular last Jedi is Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), although he seemed a little noncommittal on that point.

