Why Kylo Ren’s Scar Looks Different In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

04.20.17 58 mins ago

LucasFilm

When the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted during Star Wars Celebration last week, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed Kylo Ren (Adam Driver / space edgelord) looked a little bit different than he did after getting his emo ass handed to him by Rey (Daisy Ridley) at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The lightsaber damage, which had been running across his right cheek and up the middle of his forehead above the bridge of his nose, is now a mostly-healed scar running through his right eyebrow. Redditor The Tangent Agency made a comparison shot:

