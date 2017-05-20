20th Century Fox

For someone who has played Wolverine so well in multiple movies, timelines, and storylines, you would think he put in some serious wolverine research before he started filming for the role. But that’s not the case, as apparently when he got the part the actor didn’t even know that wolverines were a real animal. In a recent Page Six interview,

“I didn’t even know there was a wolverine…“I literally, embarrassingly did about two weeks of research on wolves. I remember going past an IMAX in Toronto, and there was an IMAX documentary about wolves, and so I thought, ‘I’ll go and see that.’”

In fact, director of the first X-Men films Bryan Singer had to let Jackman know that in fact the animal was not only real but quite different from the wolves that he had been studying for the part. According to Jackman the conversation was a pretty humorous one.

“He said, ‘Are you sort of walking funny, what’s going on?’ And I said, ‘I’ve been doing this thing with wolves,’ and he goes, ‘You know you’re not a wolf, right?’”

Seeing as Wolverines are known to inhabit parts of North America, Europe, and Asia, it sort of makes sense that someone from Australia might not know that they exist nonetheless come across them casually when growing up on a different continent. It all worked out though, as Jackman embodied the animal well enough to make the character a favorite of X-Men fans everywhere. Hopefully the next actor who takes on the part understands which animals are real or fictional though.

(via Page Six)