The reviews for Wonder Woman are in, and fittingly, they’re wonderful.

Our own Mike Ryan said the film “will give hope to people hoping for a well-made DC movie – but it also puts even more pressure on Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Because Patty Jenkins just proved it’s possible to make a great DC movie,” while others have praised star Gal Gadot for being “both awesomely fierce and surprisingly funny” and director Patty Jenkins and writer Allan Heinberg for telling an “origin story that functions beautifully on its own while also bolstering excitement for the franchise’s future.”

In other words, it’s really good. So much so that Wonder Woman is currently the highest-rated live-action superhero movie on Rotten Tomatoes, the Themyscira of criticial consensus. The movie is rocking an incredible 96 percent “Fresh” rating — that’s higher than any other film in the DC Cinematic Universe (Man of Steel was considered the “best” with 55 percent; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad lag behind at 28 and 25 percent, not-so-respectively). Wonder Woman would also place first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where it edges out Iron Man‘s 94 percent, The Avengers‘ 92 percent, and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s 91 percent.

Wonder Woman is beating every Superman movie, Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy (The Dark Knight is somehow only at 94 percent), and the X-Men and Spider-Man franchises. “The only superhero movie that currently tops it,” Pajiba noted, “is The Incredibles, by a hair!” The Rotten Tomatoes rating will likely adjust in upcoming days once more reviews are tabulated (although it could go even higher!), but for now, just like Gadot did to Conan, Wonder Woman is making a fool out of the competition.