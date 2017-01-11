Warner

We’ve been speculating for awhile about who the villains will be (besides the obligatory Nazi sh*theads) in this summer’s Wonder Woman. Elena Anaya already revealed she’s one of the villains, and we thought she could be Doctor Poison working for a more recognizable villain. Early rumors about the film claimed those bigger villains would be Ares and Circe. We didn’t hear about those rumors again for a long time, although we did wonder if Danny Huston’s German soldier might be Ares in disguise: