2017's DC Superhero Lineup All Connects

The First ‘Wonder Woman’ Critic Reactions Are In And Fans Of The Hero Will Be Overjoyed

#DC Universe #Wonder Woman
05.18.17 20 mins ago

DC

Wonder Woman doesn’t hit theaters for another two weeks, and official reviews from the movie aren’t publishing quite yet, but the first critic reactions are in after screenings were held in multiple cities over the last week-plus. For longtime fans, these reactions will be music to their ears as the overwhelming tone of the early opinions is a positive one and you could feel quite a few people jumping for joy through the computer screen at how good the film turned out.

Of course, some fans were anticipating the reactions dropping so psyched themselves up for the tweets to start flowing. At least a few offered some tongue-in-cheek anticipation, commenting on how a few tweets weren’t going to make or break the movie for them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Universe#Wonder Woman
TAGSDC Universetwitter reactionsWonder Woman

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 week ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP