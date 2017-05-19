DC

Wonder Woman doesn’t hit theaters for another two weeks, and official reviews from the movie aren’t publishing quite yet, but the first critic reactions are in after screenings were held in multiple cities over the last week-plus. For longtime fans, these reactions will be music to their ears as the overwhelming tone of the early opinions is a positive one and you could feel quite a few people jumping for joy through the computer screen at how good the film turned out.

Of course, some fans were anticipating the reactions dropping so psyched themselves up for the tweets to start flowing. At least a few offered some tongue-in-cheek anticipation, commenting on how a few tweets weren’t going to make or break the movie for them.