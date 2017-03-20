The White House Might Crack Down On Pot

Woody Harrelson Has Stopped Smoking Weed After 30 Years Of ‘Partying Too F*cking Hard’

03.20.17 57 mins ago

Columbia Pictures

Despite being a fixture on every “10 Celebrities Who Totally Hit the Bong and Don’t Care Who Knows” listicle, Woody Harrelson hasn’t smoked pot in months. When the Edge of Seventeen star and marijuana advocate was asked by Vulture to name one misconception people have about him, Harrelson responded, “They think I’m a party animal, which… I am a party animal” (as opposed to the party animal). He continued, “I mean, that might be one thing. But I am a party animal. But on the other hand, I haven’t… I’m now extremely moderate and… I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago.”

Why quit now? Harrelson and marijuana go together like Matthew McConaughey and “alright, alright, alright” (and weed). “Just 30 solid years of just partying too f*cking hard,” he explained, before telling a story about the night before, when he was really tempted to try some “really good sativa,” but, “I just was like, I mean, I’ve gone this long. It would be weird to just be like, ‘Okay, let me have a hit off that,’ and then suddenly go back to smoking too much.” Harrelson obviously doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with enjoying the occasional blunt, but “when you’re doing it all the time, it just becomes… I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available.”

Congratulations to Harrelson — who will soon be seen in Wilson and the Han Solo spinoff — for having the will power to stop smoking, and for becoming the world’s first non-stoner to have unicorns painted on the side of his ride.

(Via Vulture)

TAGSMARIJUANApotWEEDWOODY HARRELSON
