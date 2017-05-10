The Best Stand-Up Specials Streaming On Netflix

The ‘Workaholics’ Dudes Mix Weed And Guns In The Teaser For Their New Netflix Movie ‘Game Over, Man!’

05.09.17

Workaholics stars Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson nearly discover first-hand a unique way to turn smoking weed into a fatal activity in the first teaser for their upcoming motion picture adventure.

A teaser has arrived for the trio’s Netflix movie Game Over, Man! which combines getting high and potentially accidentally shooting yourself in the brain for the sake of looking cool. (To be fair, there’s a lot more pressure to be cool on Netflix than on Crackle, we imagine.) Workaholics co-creator Kyle Newacheck serves as the director for the movie which puts these comedy stars into action-themed territory.

“In this action comedy, three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists” proclaims the Netflix description for what lies in store.

We have mixed news for Workaholics megafans that have been an emotional wreck since the series said goodbye on Comedy Central. Game Over, Man! has a release date lined up for its debut. April 20, 2018 has been chosen for the movie to emerge on the streaming service. That’s either too far away or just the perfect date. Y’know, because that’s the date when Apollo 16 landed on the moon. Oh, also 420 or something like that.

