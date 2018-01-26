What Is The Worst Movie Of The Rotten Tomatoes Era?

Happy Madison / Lionsgate

John Cazale appeared in five movies between 1972 and 1978; all five were nominated for Best Picture. Joe Montana started four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers; the Niners won all four Super Bowls. Paddington 2 has 169 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes; all 169 reviews are certified “Fresh.”

Last week, Rotten Tomatoes, the increasingly controversial review aggregator, announced that Paddington 2 broke Toy Story 2‘s record of “the most consecutive Fresh reviews without a single Rotten write-up.” (At the time, the most charmingly British film of the year, the decade, the forever — he’s eating a marmalade sandwich on the poster — had registered 164 positive reviews, so its lead over the Toy Story sequel has only expanded.) Nothing but respect for my Paddington and all, but if the bear’s in first place, what’s in last?

It’s one thing for a movie with three reviews to score a zero rating (the theatrical equivalent of your friend’s band getting a mediocre write-up in the college newspaper.) It’s another when the film has over three dozen reviews, and they’re all negative. Let’s start there in the journey to the worst of the worst: of the hundreds of titles with a zero percent on Rotten Tomatoes that have come out since the website launched in 1998 (sorry, Return to the Blue Lagoon and Jaws: The Revenge), I’m immediately deleting every one that doesn’t have at least 30 reviews. That leaves only 10 movies. The Terrible Ten, if you will.

#10. The Nutcracker in 3D (0 for 30)

Nutcracker Holdings

It’s hard to screw up something as beloved as The Nutcracker, but here’s one way: combine very little ballet with an incoherent story. It’s, by all accounts, more lump of coal than Christmas miracle. John Turturro as the Rat King is good casting, though.

#9. Stratton (0 for 32)

GFM Films

I have never heard of this 0-for-32 movie, even though it was released in 2017, but if it’s worse than The Book of Henry or The Snowman, woof.

#8-7. The Ridiculous 6 and Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (0 for 35)

NETFLIX

Columbia Pictures

As of 2016’s The Do-Over, the average Rotten Tomatoes score for a Happy Madison production is a sterling 21 percent. These two Adam Sandler-produced films, one of which was released straight to Netflix while the other inspired the designation “a perfect Bucky Larson,” drag the rating down, but not that much.