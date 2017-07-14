Disney Has Given Us Our First Look At ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’

Will Rey Become The Villain In Star Wars? | In Theory

07.14.17

Over a year after Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 was officially announced, we finally got our first look at some footage. John Lasseter screened clips for a packed house on Friday in the main hall at the D23 Disney fan expo during the Pixar and Disney Animation panel.

The first trailer gave us the nuts and bolts of the sequel, where the real-world arcade from the first movie finally gets a WiFi router and gets online, sucking Ralph and Vanellope into the internet. It also contains a damn good joke about browser pop-ups (and we’re talking about pop-ups 2.0 here).

