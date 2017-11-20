Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With a full slate of tentpole pictures coming out of Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, it’s easy to forget that Disney is still in the business of making live-action films that aren’t based on their animated classics. Now with the first look at the iconic studio’s trailer for their movie adaptation of the enchanting 1962 sci-fi book A Wrinkle in Time, it’s apparent that the epics will keep coming, just maybe not with the name Pirates of the Caribbean in the title.

Starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis and a bearded Chris Pine, A Wrinkle in Time follows the adventures of thirteen-year-old Meg Murry, who soon discovers a way to travel through space and time via a tesseract (flashback to Interstellar), which acts like a wormhole to and through the 5th dimension. It’s heavy stuff for a kid’s story, but there’s a reason why the book has been in constant publication for nearly six decades — it’s a great story. To put it in modern terms, it’s Doctor Strange with kids.

It looks like the power-trio of Winfrey, Witherspoon, and Kaling will play Mrs. Which Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who, respectively, while Galifianakis plays The Happy Medium. If the trailer is any indication, A Wrinkle in Time will be a fun and trippy adventure that will bring families together to discuss the calming notion of hypothetical extra dimension that may or may not cause ripples throughout space and time.