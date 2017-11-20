Disney Releases A Full, Trippy Trailer For ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Starring Oprah Winfrey And Mindy Kaling

#Disney
11.19.17 5 mins ago

With a full slate of tentpole pictures coming out of Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, it’s easy to forget that Disney is still in the business of making live-action films that aren’t based on their animated classics. Now with the first look at the iconic studio’s trailer for their movie adaptation of the enchanting 1962 sci-fi book A Wrinkle in Time, it’s apparent that the epics will keep coming, just maybe not with the name Pirates of the Caribbean in the title.

Starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis and a bearded Chris Pine, A Wrinkle in Time follows the adventures of thirteen-year-old Meg Murry, who soon discovers a way to travel through space and time via a tesseract (flashback to Interstellar), which acts like a wormhole to and through the 5th dimension. It’s heavy stuff for a kid’s story, but there’s a reason why the book has been in constant publication for nearly six decades — it’s a great story. To put it in modern terms, it’s Doctor Strange with kids.

It looks like the power-trio of Winfrey, Witherspoon, and Kaling will play Mrs. Which Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who, respectively, while Galifianakis plays The Happy Medium. If the trailer is any indication, A Wrinkle in Time will be a fun and trippy adventure that will bring families together to discuss the calming notion of hypothetical extra dimension that may or may not cause ripples throughout space and time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney
TAGSDISNEYMINDY KALINGoprahREESE WITHERSPOON

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP