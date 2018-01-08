‘X-Men’s Lauren Shuler Donner Doesn’t Mince Words About Bryan Singer, Brett Ratner, And More

#X-men #Ellen Page #Disney #Deadpool
01.08.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Pictured: Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner

Lauren Shuler Donner produced every X-Men movie — including Deadpool, which she insisted had to be “violent, and outrageous, and funny” — as well as producing TV shows The Gifted and Legion. In a wide-ranging interview with Rotten Tomatoes, she touches on the possibility of an Avengers/X-Men crossover (saying “Sure, why not?”) and didn’t try to change the subject when asked about that X-Men director who was accused of sexual misconduct. Er, we mean, both of those X-Men directors accused of sexual misconduct, Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner.

Shuler Donner voiced support for Ellen Page, who spoke about being insulted and outed by Ratner during filming of 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. “I back her up 100 percent,” Shuler Donner said. “Absolutely. He’s horrible. I’m aware he’s very demeaning to women, extremely demeaning to women, myself included. Yes, I was aware. Anybody that’s female, he’s demeaning.” She continued to speak plainly when asked about Bryan Singer, whose executive producer credit has been removed from Legion.

“Listen, I love Bryan, but Bryan has a lot of demons. Bryan has some problems, and Bryan needs to take care of his personal problems. That’s all I can say.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Ellen Page#Disney#Deadpool
TAGSbrett ratnerBryan SingerDeadpoolDISNEYEllen PageLauren Shuler DonnerTJ MILLERX-MEN

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP