Pictured: Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner

Lauren Shuler Donner produced every X-Men movie — including Deadpool, which she insisted had to be “violent, and outrageous, and funny” — as well as producing TV shows The Gifted and Legion. In a wide-ranging interview with Rotten Tomatoes, she touches on the possibility of an Avengers/X-Men crossover (saying “Sure, why not?”) and didn’t try to change the subject when asked about that X-Men director who was accused of sexual misconduct. Er, we mean, both of those X-Men directors accused of sexual misconduct, Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner.

Shuler Donner voiced support for Ellen Page, who spoke about being insulted and outed by Ratner during filming of 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. “I back her up 100 percent,” Shuler Donner said. “Absolutely. He’s horrible. I’m aware he’s very demeaning to women, extremely demeaning to women, myself included. Yes, I was aware. Anybody that’s female, he’s demeaning.” She continued to speak plainly when asked about Bryan Singer, whose executive producer credit has been removed from Legion.