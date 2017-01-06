Fox

Josh Boone’s The New Mutants has been described as a “standalone spinoff”, but we should have known they couldn’t resist James McAvoy’s Professor X and his very groovy mutation. McAvoy and new mutant Anya Taylor-Joy are currently promoting a different movie in which they’re co-staring, Split, when the topic turned to the X-Men.

Taylor-Joy, who will be playing Magik, told Coming Soon a little more than she was probably supposed to when she said, “I mean, I think James is already a part of it, isn’t he?” It had only been a rumor that McAvoy would be involved, but this seems to confirm it, and McAvoy himself fueled the rumor in an interview with Fandango’s Erik Davis, in which he praises Logan and teases a return as Professor X: