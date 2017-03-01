Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As Donald Trump was preparing to take the stage for his joint address to Congress, 20th Century Fox dropped a new look at Alien: Covenant for fans to comb through. While we got a hint of the xenomorphs in the Christmas Day trailer, there’s no hiding the monster this time around. It’s big, fierce, and aiming to chomp down on Danny McBride.

The trailer begins with a slight look at that prologue that was shared last week, introducing us to the crew of the Covenant and informing us that everybody is a couple — also introducing us to James Franco’s captain and his flu bug. There’s a good chance he doesn’t make it through the end of the film, but that’s because of another “bug” that likes to burst out of your chest. Though it’s technically not a bug I guess, they just seem to give off that vibe.