The Latest ‘Alien: Covenant’ Trailer Gives Us A Terrifying First Look At The New Xenomorph

02.28.17

As Donald Trump was preparing to take the stage for his joint address to Congress, 20th Century Fox dropped a new look at Alien: Covenant for fans to comb through. While we got a hint of the xenomorphs in the Christmas Day trailer, there’s no hiding the monster this time around. It’s big, fierce, and aiming to chomp down on Danny McBride.

The trailer begins with a slight look at that prologue that was shared last week, introducing us to the crew of the Covenant and informing us that everybody is a couple — also introducing us to James Franco’s captain and his flu bug. There’s a good chance he doesn’t make it through the end of the film, but that’s because of another “bug” that likes to burst out of your chest. Though it’s technically not a bug I guess, they just seem to give off that vibe.

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

