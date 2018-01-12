Joaquin Phoenix Gets Dark In The Bloody And Brutal ‘You Were Never Really Here’ Trailer

#Joaquin Phoenix
01.12.18 2 hours ago

After taking 2017 off, Joaquin Phoenix is back in a big way in 2018.

The three-time Academy Award nominee (it seems impossible he’s never won an Oscar, and yet) stars in four movies this year: biblical drama Mary Magdalene (he plays Jesus), Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, the John-C.-Reilly-plays-his-hitman-brother dark comedy The Sisters Brothers, and the bloody and brutal You Were Never Really Here.

Directed by Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk about Kevin), the thriller stars Phoenix as a Gulf War veteran with PTSD-turned hit man who gets hired by a senator to rescue his missing daughter from a child sex ring. You Were Never Really Here was a hit at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay (for Ramsay) and Best Actor. You thought Logan, which was also about a grizzled middle-aged man and a young girl kicking butt, was dark? Wait until Johnny Cash bashes a bunch of perverts’ heads in with a hammer.

Here’s the official logline.

A traumatized veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe’s nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.

You Were Never Really Here opens on April 6.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joaquin Phoenix
TAGSjoaquin phoenixMovie Trailersyou were never really here

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 2 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 3 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP