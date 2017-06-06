UPROXX 20: Young MC Has Never Returned To The Restaurant Where He Ate The Best Chick Parm Of His Life

06.06.17

Young MC is a musician, actor and director probably best known for his 1989 hit, “Bust A Move,” which some credit for helping move hip-hop into the mainstream. You may also know him from his appearance on Celebrity Fit Club 3 and his cameo in Up In The Air. Recently, Young wrote and directed his first feature film, a horror movie titled, Justice Served, which is now available via iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, On Demand and other platforms. He was nice enough to take a few minutes to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

First drink is a Cranberry/Red Bull.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

I’m not a big Twitter person, but I made a point of following Jason Reitman after he put me in Up In The Air.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO or your streaming queue?

Hap and Leonard, Boxing, UFC

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Curry Goat, White Rice, Plantains and a Cola Champagne.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I’m a big Bleacher Report guy. I get all my sports news through their app.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

I don’t play much music on my mobile device at all. Right now I’m stuck on a song called “Pirate Bones” by Natasha Bedingfield.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable?”

A music business executive who shall remain nameless.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

The legit last thing I Googled was the correct spelling of Bedingfield… before that, I Googled the distance between Lake Charles, Louisiana and Biloxi, Mississippi. I have upcoming shows there and I wanted to see if I should drive or fly.

9. Dogs or cats?

Cats all day.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Prince. Mid 1980s. Madison Square Garden

