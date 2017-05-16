Getty Image

Zac Efron is trying to be more than just the cute guy from High School Musical, starting with lifeguarding alongside the Rock in Baywatch over Memorial Day. The next step to being taken seriously? A dramatic role, namely one where he plays a real-life serial killer, namely the notorious Ted Bundy

Bundy, who was executed in 1989, committed at least 30 murders, generally by using his good looks and a seeming problem like a faked injury to ask for help before abducting his victims. He also escaped from prison twice, between 1974 and 1978, terrifying the nation and setting off an enormous manhunt. The details of his crimes are probably not something you want to read over your morning coffee, but suffice to say, Bundy earned his monstrous reputation, and Efron has his work cut out for him.

Entitled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the movie will be told from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s girlfriend who ultimately was the one to turn him in. It’ll revolve around her slow realization that her boyfriend is a serial killer, despite the fact that he’s handsome and doesn’t have a hook for a hand. It’ll be handled by director Joe Berlinger, best known for true crime documentaries like Brother’s Keeper and the Paradise Lost films, which should make for an interesting take on well-trod ground.

(via The BBC)