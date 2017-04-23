Actors You Had No Idea Were In Star Trek

Zachary Quinto Warns There’s ‘No Guarantee’ Of ‘Star Trek 4’ Seeing The Light Of Day

#Star Trek
04.23.17 1 min ago

Paramount

Star Trek Into Darkness detractors aside, the rebooted return of Kirk, Spock, Bones and Uhura to the silver screen has been a worthwhile endeavor. (Not just for the Beastie Boys royalty division, either.) Still, there’s no promise of a fourth film of sci-fi swashbuckling to come for the Trek franchise. At least, that’s what cinema’s (current) Spock has heard.

Quinto chatted a bit about his Trek life while promoting his new film Aardvark on NBC’s Today Show. (h/t /Film) The actor relayed what he knew about the status of a fourth Star Trek film.

“I know that they are working on a script for another one and we’ll see how that all plays out, but the nice thing about that experience is that the time in between those big tentpole films allows us to go off and cultivate a lot of different creative experiences for ourselves. … I’m hopeful that we’ll do another one, but there’s no guarantee.”

Co-star Chris Pine mentioned last month that he’s also game but in the dark on doing the next motion picture.

“I can’t wait to make the film. I love everyone in the film. You know that. I love the world,” said Pine when chatting with MTV at Cinemacon. “I will be back as many times as they ask me. I love the tall man they call Thor. I’ll do this film. If you can talk to [Star Trek producer] J.J. [Abrams] for me, please do. Let him tell me. I’d like to find out so I can plan my life.

For what it’s worth, 2016’s Star Trek Beyond wasn’t the unstoppable box office juggernaut Paramount hoped it might be, so its place in the priority rankings may have changed in tentpole strategizing. If it’s any consolation for fans of the current film franchise, the planned TV update has been moving along at a relatively glacial pace. As is the case with a lot of Star Trek projects, patience is what’s being asked for.

(Via /Film)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Trek
TAGSStar TrekSTAR TREK BEYONDZACHARY QUINTO

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 2 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 5 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP