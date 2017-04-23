Paramount

Star Trek Into Darkness detractors aside, the rebooted return of Kirk, Spock, Bones and Uhura to the silver screen has been a worthwhile endeavor. (Not just for the Beastie Boys royalty division, either.) Still, there’s no promise of a fourth film of sci-fi swashbuckling to come for the Trek franchise. At least, that’s what cinema’s (current) Spock has heard.

Quinto chatted a bit about his Trek life while promoting his new film Aardvark on NBC’s Today Show. (h/t /Film) The actor relayed what he knew about the status of a fourth Star Trek film.

“I know that they are working on a script for another one and we’ll see how that all plays out, but the nice thing about that experience is that the time in between those big tentpole films allows us to go off and cultivate a lot of different creative experiences for ourselves. … I’m hopeful that we’ll do another one, but there’s no guarantee.”

Co-star Chris Pine mentioned last month that he’s also game but in the dark on doing the next motion picture.

“I can’t wait to make the film. I love everyone in the film. You know that. I love the world,” said Pine when chatting with MTV at Cinemacon. “I will be back as many times as they ask me. I love the tall man they call Thor. I’ll do this film. If you can talk to [Star Trek producer] J.J. [Abrams] for me, please do. Let him tell me. I’d like to find out so I can plan my life.

For what it’s worth, 2016’s Star Trek Beyond wasn’t the unstoppable box office juggernaut Paramount hoped it might be, so its place in the priority rankings may have changed in tentpole strategizing. If it’s any consolation for fans of the current film franchise, the planned TV update has been moving along at a relatively glacial pace. As is the case with a lot of Star Trek projects, patience is what’s being asked for.

