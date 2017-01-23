Getty Image

When I met Zoey Deutch just off Main Street In Park City, Utah in the midst of the Sundance Film Festival, it was a warm and cordial affair – which is pretty rare at this festival. Journalists and talent are usually piecemealed together inside a large tent for maximum time management efficiency. But this was nice, with a beautiful view of a snow-covered Utah street. This was kind of how I always imagined a Sundance interview going before I ever came here. It finally happened.

I had met Deutch once before when I sat at the Everybody Wants Some!! table at the Gotham Independent Film Awards back in November. Even then, Deutch was talking about Before I Fall, her new starring vehicle here at Sundance. (In November, she had mentioned we should do something for this movie when we were in Utah. I agreed, knowing full well these informal agreements never work out. Anyway, here we are.)

Based on Lauren Oliver’s 2010 book and directed by Ry Russo-Young, in Before I Fall we meet Samantha, a popular high school student who, like most human beings, doesn’t always think through how her actions affect other people. After a party in which an unpopular student is publicly embarrassed, Sam and her three friends are involved in a terrible auto accident. The next morning Sam wakes up and repeats the same day. And this keeps happening. Yes, there are elements of Groundhog Day, but the film goes down some very dark paths.

Though, if there’s one thing you should take away from this interview, Zoey Deutch does not want to be your “It Girl” or your “It” anything. She’s here to act and you can kindly keep your labels to yourself. But first we decide if we should play the fancy game of tic-tac-toe that’s sitting on the coffee table in front of us.

There’s a Tic-tac-toe game here.

We could do that instead.

With no video. I’ll just write the play by play.

I used to be very good at this. [Laughs.] It’s an extremely complicated game…

Can you be good at Tic-tac-toe? Didn’t WarGames teach us?

Well, when you’re five, or four. And I missed that one.

Nuclear war is avoided because the computer figures out Tic-tac-toe.

Now I’ve got to put that on my list.

Before I Fall starts goofy with a Groundhog Day vibe, then becomes something kind of dark…

I think, initially, you’re watching the movie and you think the entire film revolves around this time loop idea. And then by the end, you realize that that structure takes a backseat to something much bigger.

This is true.

Which is, I’m so pleased that it’s coming out right now. It’s about understanding that what you do matters: for anyone, at any age, at any time, it’s important to be reminded of. We all feel small, we all feel unimportant. We all question our purpose and our mortality and what it means to only be here for a short period of time. And what’s the point, and et cetera, et cetera? It brings up these really big, beautiful, deep concepts in the setting of a high school. I really do love that it’s intentionally not belittling the high school experience, the adolescent mind. Because the truth is, at that age, you are really deep and you are experiencing so many things and so many emotions, and you are faced with, I don’t know…

You were about to say something profound and stopped.

And then I realized I’m hungry.