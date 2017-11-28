Getty Image

The dust is now settling on the 2018 Grammy Award nominations, and we’re just now able to see who stands out as the biggest of the winners, the biggest surprises, and the biggest snubs. Looking at the field as a whole, it must be noted that after a year where women dominated the storylines — specifically Adele and Beyonce — this year is unexpectedly light on women in the major categories, with only Lorde and Julia Michaels getting single noms across the Album, Record, and Song Of The Year categories.

It’s also a banner year for pop, R&B, and hip-hop, with all of the big four nominees coming from these genres. Rock and country, usually formidable genres at the Grammys, were shut out of the big awards. It’s also a notably young field, with Jay-Z becoming the elder statesman of the major awards.

There is a ton to be happy about: Tyler, The Creator is up for a deserved nomination for Rap Album. Lil Uzi Vert and Khalid both find themselves in the Best New Artist category. Lorde’s magnificent Melodrama made it into the Album Of The Year field. And artists like Aimee Mann, LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz, Sylvan Esso, Odessa, Daniel Caesar, Migos, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Laura Marling all have chances to take home awards. Otherwise, let’s take a look at the biggest storylines to emerge today.