These Are The 2018 Grammy Nominations Biggest Winners, Surprises, And Snubs

#Grammys
11.28.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

The dust is now settling on the 2018 Grammy Award nominations, and we’re just now able to see who stands out as the biggest of the winners, the biggest surprises, and the biggest snubs. Looking at the field as a whole, it must be noted that after a year where women dominated the storylines — specifically Adele and Beyonce — this year is unexpectedly light on women in the major categories, with only Lorde and Julia Michaels getting single noms across the Album, Record, and Song Of The Year categories.

It’s also a banner year for pop, R&B, and hip-hop, with all of the big four nominees coming from these genres. Rock and country, usually formidable genres at the Grammys, were shut out of the big awards. It’s also a notably young field, with Jay-Z becoming the elder statesman of the major awards.

There is a ton to be happy about: Tyler, The Creator is up for a deserved nomination for Rap Album. Lil Uzi Vert and Khalid both find themselves in the Best New Artist category. Lorde’s magnificent Melodrama made it into the Album Of The Year field. And artists like Aimee Mann, LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz, Sylvan Esso, Odessa, Daniel Caesar, Migos, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Laura Marling all have chances to take home awards. Otherwise, let’s take a look at the biggest storylines to emerge today.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grammys
TAGS2018 Grammy Awards60th Grammy Awardsgrammy awardsGRAMMYS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP