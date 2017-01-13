Getty Image

There’s been a load of confusion over who will play Donald Trump’s inauguration. It was clear that after running a campaign full of hateful rhetoric — and pissing off enough musicians for a whole series of protest songs — that we weren’t exactly going to see the Beyonces of the world on stage when Mr. MAGA goes to Washington. But now we know who will play the inauguration and we’re no less confused. ’90s alt-rockers 3 Doors Down will usher in the new president during his “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial on January 19.

The “Kryptonite” band will be joined by some other head-scratching entertainers like Jon Voight. But the line-up is mostly filled out by more expected names like Toby Keith (he of the “Red Solo Cup” and “boot in your ass”) and a group called The Frontmen of Country made up of the lead singers of Little Texas, Restless Heart and Lonestar.

“President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people,” inauguration committee chairman Tom Barrack said in a press release. “The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans. Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power. As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘when an election is over, it is altogether fitting a free people that until the next election they should be one people.’ We will be one people working together, leading together, and making America great again, together.”

Tickets for the inauguration are available here. But if free is too much to pay to see country and rock stars of yesteryear kiss the ring, you could just head to a rural gas station and hang around any car with a Monster Energy decal on the back window for half an hour.