Getty Image

50 Cent has not hid his displeasure with the Starz network at all. Never one to bite his tongue, 50 has complained publicly a few times about how Starz has treated the powers that be on the hit show Power despite the series being the most-watched show on the network. He’s even admitted that he leaked a few episodes of the show recently, a move that actually caused a surge in viewership and gave the show it’s most viewers this season, despite running in the same time slot as the mega hit Game of Thrones.

With season 4 of the series wrapping up with the premiere tonight — last night if you have ondemand or watch the show on the Starz app — 50 is back at it, this time urging fans of the show to cancel their Starz subscriptions now that the season is over. “I don’t think the STARZ network realize your watching POWER because it’s my show,” he said on Instagram. “So take STARZ out of your cable package after you see POWER tonight. Then they will understand I bet.”

It would send quite the message, if Starz nearly 25 million subscribers took a dip after 50’s message, or just after the show ends for the year. With nearly 16 million Instagram followers, he just might be able to fuel some sort of revolt, but only time will tell. Last year Power was given the green light for both season 4 and season 5 of the series, and 50 says the show will continue on into its seventh season. Season 5 is expected to premiere some time next summer.