50 Cent's New Deal With Starz Has Him Exuberant About His Next 'Power' Move

09.06.17

Looks like 50 Cent’s battle with Starz has ended like more than a couple of his rap beefs — with him laughing all the way to the bank. After airing his frustrations out with the network for their mistreatment of Power, their biggest show and for many, the sole reason why they subscribe to the Starz app, 50 threatened to leave them altogether and spread his creative wings at BET, where he has a 50 Central show coming down the pipeline.

Who knows how realistic his threats to move Power off the network ever were, but nobody has to worry about that now, as he announced on his Instagram that he spoke with Starz head Chris Albrecht and hammered out a deal that might be the “best in premium cable.” How good was the deal? No figures have been released yet, but 50 let us know “that s—t just f–ked with my nerves on my hand is shaking,” before posting a picture of him with “Starz” literally written on his forehead.

For a guy who’s seen multiple multi-million dollar deals to get this excited, it must be a big one. Hopefully he also got enough latitude to get Power as many episodes as it needs for next year’s season five, considering that many viewers complained about how 10 episodes made this season feel rushed as opposed to the 13 writer/director Courtney Kemp asked for.

Whatever happens, salute to 50 for another season of Power in the books — and another power move. Has any hip-hop figure ever had their hand in the pot on two different channels at once?

