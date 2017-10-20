7-Inches For Planned Parenthood

Announced almost six months ago, back in April, the sprawling 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood project featuring contributions from both musical and visual artists is finally officially here. It is available digitally on all streaming services, and includes tracks from Foo Fighters, Feist, and Bon Iver, as well as comedy bits from Jenny Slate, Zach Galifianakis, and Tig Notaro, and spoken word from the likes of Dr. Willie Parker and Margaret Atwood. In addition, the physical release — which is set for release as a box set on November 17 — will include visual contributions from Rashid Johnson, Domonique Echeverria, Shepard Fairey, Hisham Akira Bharoocha, and many more.

Of the project, the creators said in a statement:

The current administration has put women’s health and rights directly in its crosshairs since day one. In the months since Trump has taken office, we’ve seen a full-on assault on women’s health and rights, and a fundamental disdain for the reality of women’s health and lives. We’ve already seen them attack birth control coverage for 62 million women, eliminating the guarantee for birth control coverage under the ACA. This is an attack on basic health care that the vast majority of women rely on. We know that there will be more attacks on reproductive health, including access to birth control. From the Title X family planning program to the Affordable Care Act’s birth control mandate, the White House and anti-women’s health extremists now running HHS will try to make it harder for women to plan their families and their futures. We won’t let them.

Stream the compilation in full on Apple Music and Spotify, and pre-order the box set here, with 50% of gross sales going to Planned Parenthood Federation of American.