A Perfect Circle Share The Ethereal Song ‘Disillusioned’ From Their First New Album In Over A Decade

Senior Music Writer
01.01.18

2018 has the makings to be a banner year for Maynard James Keenan and all of the singer’s many fans. Not only has Danny Carey, the drummer for the eminent prog band Tool promised that they will put out a new album this year, but from the looks of it, Keenan’s other group, A Perfect Circle is on-track to release their first new album in over 14 years in 2018 as well. That revelation goes far beyond mere promises too. Keenan and company have backed up their assertions with tangible music, first, the single “The Doomed,” and again today with their latest offering, “Disillusioned.”

“Disillusioned” follows in the illustrious tradition of many A Perfect Circle songs. It’s vague, ethereal, with a hint of melancholy resign thrown into the mix, along with a bevy of breathy pauses. Keenan’s voice soars over an array of different piano melodies and otherworldly guitar passages.

“Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe,” Keenan explained of his band’s newfound impetus to create music. “In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

You can check out “Disillusioned” in the video above.

TAGSa perfect circledisillusioned

