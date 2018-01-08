UK-based Acerbic house experts Acid Mondays are back with a new release for R&S Records. You can listen to “Universal Rhythm” above.

Driven by a groovy Fender Rhodes piano riff provided by producer and keyboardist JD73, “Universal Rhythm” builds on the funkiness of that part with Acid Mondays’ own ringing cowbells and propulsive percussion. The song features impassioned vocals from London MC Shovell, who recorded the part in a single take. His existential lyrics help Acid Mondays’ instrumental reach its full, expansive potential, connecting the cosmos with each expressive line.

On the physical release, the song is joined by a dub mix and instrumental versions, as well as a remix by recent R&S signing, The Maghreban.

Though in 2017 the group made an appearance on Pete Tong’s BBC1 show and shared the currently unreleased track, “We End In A Dream,” this is the first new music released from Acid Mondays that we’ve heard since 2016, when they put out EP 2 and the Garaldo EP via Circus Recordings and La Vie En Rose, respectively. The duo kept busy throughout 2017 by playing regular slots at Circoloco in Ibiza, and touring all over the world.

The “Universal Rhythm” single arrives on 2/9 via R&S Records. You can pre-order it here.