Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When it came time to craft visuals for “Falling Rizlas” London-based producer Actress has turned to fellow musician and conceptual artist, Dean Blunt. See the video above.

Taking place on what looks to be a crime scene, the video offers more questions than answers, though the unfurling mystery of the narrative pairs well with Actress’ miasmic production. Shot in black and white, the camera follows someone picking up discarded belongings — a hat, sunglasses, a jacket — and placing them into a bag. Leave it to Blunt to twist the typical police procedural slightly by throwing in an item at the end that doesn’t quite fit with the others.

Blunt, known for his output under various musical monikers like Hype Williams and Babyfather, is also a bit of a visual trickster. In January of last year, Blunt held an art exhibition for what turned out to be a stock photo.

“Falling Rizlas” is from Actress’ latest album, AZD, which was released in April via Ninja Tune.

Actress’ tour dates for this year:

08/19 — Ruhrtriennale -@Bochum, Germany

08/23 — Kremwerk / Timbre Room @ Seattle

08/24 — The Empty Bottle @ Chicago

08/25 — El Club @ Detroit

08/26 — MoMA PS1 @ New York

10/01 — Barbican Centre @ London, UK

10/13 — James L. Knight Center @ Miami

10/17 — The Regent Theater @ Los Angeles

11/01 — Unknown Venue @ Turin, Italy

11/02 — XOYO @ London, UK

11/30 — Club Dada @ Fort Worth